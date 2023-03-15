DKS asks EC to take action against DG&IGP; Home Minister hits back

March 15, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar has said that Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Praveen Sood is “unfit” to continue in office.

Speaking to media persons here, Mr. Shivakumar threatened to take action against Mr. Sood once the Congress comes to power after the Legislative Assembly elections in Karnataka.

“Mr. Sood has filed 25 cases against Congress leaders. Not a single case has been registered against BJP leaders. The police officer is protecting this BJP government,” Mr. Shivakumar alleged. “The Election Commission of India should take action and change the DG&IGP,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar has been at loggerheads with Mr. Sood since the latter visited Mangaluru and described the November 19, 2022, cooker blast incident “an act of terror.” Mr. Shivakumar claimed there was no proper investigation to arrive at that conclusion and accused the BJP government of trying to use the blast to divert attention away from the “vote gate” scandal.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra hit out at Mr. Shivakumar and said the Congress leader has lowered the morale of the police force by levelling baseless charges against Mr. Sood. Targeting government officials before coming to power by the Congress leaders has demonstrated their desire to secure power to serve their own interests, the Home Minister said.