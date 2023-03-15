ADVERTISEMENT

DKS asks EC to take action against DG&IGP; Home Minister hits back

March 15, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar has said that Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Praveen Sood is “unfit” to continue in office.

Speaking to media persons here, Mr. Shivakumar threatened to take action against Mr. Sood once the Congress comes to power after the Legislative Assembly elections in Karnataka.

“Mr. Sood has filed 25 cases against Congress leaders. Not a single case has been registered against BJP leaders. The police officer is protecting this BJP government,” Mr. Shivakumar alleged. “The Election Commission of India should take action and change the DG&IGP,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shivakumar has been at loggerheads with Mr. Sood since the latter visited Mangaluru and described the November 19, 2022, cooker blast incident “an act of terror.” Mr. Shivakumar claimed there was no proper investigation to arrive at that conclusion and accused the BJP government of trying to use the blast to divert attention away from the “vote gate” scandal.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra hit out at Mr. Shivakumar and said the Congress leader has lowered the morale of the police force by levelling baseless charges against Mr. Sood. Targeting government officials before coming to power by the Congress leaders has demonstrated their desire to secure power to serve their own interests, the Home Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US