DKS asks Congress MLA to apologise over hijab remark

The Hindu Bureau February 14, 2022 18:36 IST

Chamrajpet MLZ B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan had said that rape cases in India were at a high because women were not wearing hijab

A file photo of former Minister and Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (holding mic). | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar condemned former Minister and Congress MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s insensitive remark on rape amidst the hijab controversy and instructed him to apologise. “The Congress does not agree with Mr. Zameer’s statement and he has been asked to withdraw it. The party leaders have been told not to speak on the hijab row. Despite that, Mr. Zameer spoke,” Mr. Shivakumar said. “Whatever Mr. Zameer has said is not Congress party’s stance. We are issuing a notice seeking an explanation, and he will have to withdraw the remarks. This is not the Congress party’s statement,” Mr. Shivakumar said. Mr. Zameer Ahmed had said that rape cases in India were at a high because women were not wearing hijab.



