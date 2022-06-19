DKS appeals to mutts to raise voice against textbook revision

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday requested seers of various mutts in the State to raise their voice against the alleged insult meted out to Balagangadharanatha Swami, Shivakumar Swami, Narayana Guru, and Kuvempu, among others, by the the textbook revision taken up by the BJP government.

“The Siddaganga seer, the Murugha Mutt seer, and the Adichunchungiri seer, among others, have let their disappointment out. It is not about providing political support to us,” he told reporters here on Sunday. “Seers are there to protect our country. When such issues come to the fore, they should not sit quietly out of fear. What can the government do? That is why seers have to raise their voice. They should question the injustice meted out to the society. It is not about one caste”.

The KPCC president said that the government was making efforts to scuttle the peace in the society, which has to be fought against. “In the past, the BJP had fought against our government decisions. Only the seers can say whether the government was threatening them or they were threatening the government. When big personalities have been insulted what is the community organisations doing about it? What has happened to Vokkaliga Sangha or Veerashaiva Sangha? Why are they not raising their voices?”

The seers have to raise their voice like the way Kannada organisations protested, he added.

Mr. Shivakumar also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer the allegations of 40% commission against the BJP government in the State. Regarding the roads being decked up for the Prime Minister’s visit, he said that it shows that the government does not work for the common people.