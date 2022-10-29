DKS appeals to CJI to take up Operation Lotus suo motu

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar said that recent developments in Telangana showed that there were efforts by the BJP to persuade legislators to change political parties by offering huge amounts of money

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar has appealed to the Chief Justice of India to take up ‘Operation Lotus’ suo motu in the interest of saving democracy.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on October 29, Mr. Shivakumar said the BJP had organised ‘Operation Lotus’ in many States, including Telangana. Recent developments in Telangana showed that there were efforts to persuade legislators to change political parties by offering huge amounts of money. The police had seized cash, he claimed.

“This has happened in many other States too. I don’t know if the Prevention of Money Laundering Act will be applied in this case. To save democracy, I appeal to the CJI to take up the case and investigate it,” he said.

Congress plans grand welcome for Mallikarjun Kharge

The KPCC president said the Congress party would offer a grand welcome to Mallikarjun Kharge, who had been elected all-India president of the party. After many decades, a leader from Karnataka had been elected to the highest post in the party.

“He will be visiting Bengaluru on November 6. We are planning an event in Bengaluru to welcome him. I am appealing to all our leaders and workers to get ready to travel to Bengaluru to welcome Kharge,” he said.

He has convened a meeting of leaders in Bengaluru on October 30 to discuss preparations for the event.

Committee to look into issues of farmers

Mr. Shivakumar said the Congress had been receiving a good response from people in Shivamogga.

“I am hopeful that the party will win more seats in the district as it did in 1999. People of Shivamogga should understand that the BJP had ruined the prospects of investments in Shivamogga. Can the BJP leaders bring an investment of ₹5,000 crore in the district through the Global Investors’ Meet? They have brought Shivamogga to such a state,” he said hinting at recent incidents of clashes in the city.

Who will come to Shivamogga if peace eludes this city? Traders, hoteliers and shopkeepers in Shivamogga are in distress over repeated disturbances that have prompted the district administration to impose prohibitory orders, restricting business in the city. | Video Credit: G T Sathish & Prakash Hassan

On the issues bothering the farming community in the Malnad region, Mr. Shivakumar said he would soon constitute a committee of party leaders to look into problems faced by areca cultivators, forest dwellers and those displaced due to the Sharavati project. The committee would be asked to submit a report within a month. “Based on the committee’s report, the party will come out with an action plan,” he said.