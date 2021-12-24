DKS announces padayatra in support of Mekedatu project

He says people of both Karnataka and T.Nadu will benefit

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K.Shivakumar said in Madikeri on Friday that the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery has multiple benefits to the people of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and hence should not be opposed.

In support of the project and pressing for its early implementation the Congress leaders and party workers will take out a padayatra to Mekedatu on January 9, 2022.

He was speaking to media persons after offering prayers at Talacauvery in Kodagu district. Mr. Shivakumar said the balancing reservoir will ensure drinking water to Bengaluru while it will help meet the requirements of farmers in the Cauvery command area spread covering the districts of Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Kolar and Ramanagaram. It will also ensure 66 thousand million cubic ft (tmc ft) of water to Tamil Nadu.

The detailed project report for Mekedatu has received concurrence from the government and even the Supreme Court has stated that there should not be opposition to drinking water projects, he added.

“Talacauvery is the birth place of the Cauvery and I have come here to offer my prayers ahead of our struggle seeking an early implementation of the project that will stand to benefit millions of people’’, said Mr.Shivakumar.

The padayatra is on behalf of the people and farmers of the region who will benefit from Mekedatu project and Mr.Shivakumar said that everyone irrespective of political and party affiliations should be supportive of it.

“The project is our right and will be funded by the State Government though it will benefit the people of Tamil Nadu as well. It has the support of farmers, religious heads and other organisations and the struggle seeking the project implementation involves all,” said Mr.Shivakumar.

In reply to a question he reiterated that the project will benefit Tamil Nadu but the elected representatives of that State were politicising the issue. Mr.Shivakumar also claimed that only a small portion of the land need to be acquired in Malavalli and Kanakapura belt but the rest is forest land. The project will also not have any negative bearing on wildlife nor affect the elephant corridor and instead will benefit the animals as well, he added.