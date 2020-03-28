Karnataka

DKMUL to stop milk procurement on Sunday, Monday

The Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd (DKMUL) will stop milk procurement from farmers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on March 29 and March 30, according to its president Raviraj Hegde.

It is because the union has abundant stock of milk now as sales have been hit due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The milk sales are down by one lakh litres a day, he said.

The procurement from farmers will continue from March 31, the release said.

The milk sales were affected on Saturday due to the complete lockdown in Dakshina Kannada. However the sales of milk and its products will continue from Sunday, he said.

