DKMS Foundation announces patient funding programme

February 16, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

To mark International Childhood Cancer Awareness day observed on February 15, DKMS-BMST Foundation has announced a patient funding programme.

Under the programme, the organisation plans to support financially underprivileged blood cancer and blood disorder patients in India by covering a part of the treatment costs for patients meeting the eligibility criteria.

Each case will be evaluated against a set of pre-defined socio-economic criteria. In addition, eligible funding requests will be reviewed by a Medical Advisory Committee consisting of experienced transplant physicians, according to a statement.

“With an aim to improve the situation for patients in India, the DKMS-BMST Patient Funding Programme and the DKMS-BMST Thalassemia programme are initiated to increase access to transplantation for underprivileged patients,” the statement said.

The organisation has already started enrolling patients under the funding programme. More information can be had on https://www.dkms-bmst.org/get-involved/programs/patient-services