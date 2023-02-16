DKMS Foundation announces patient funding programme

February 16, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

To mark International Childhood Cancer Awareness day observed on February 15, DKMS-BMST Foundation has announced a patient funding programme.

Under the programme, the organisation plans to support financially underprivileged blood cancer and blood disorder patients in India by covering a part of the treatment costs for patients meeting the eligibility criteria.

Each case will be evaluated against a set of pre-defined socio-economic criteria. In addition, eligible funding requests will be reviewed by a Medical Advisory Committee consisting of experienced transplant physicians, according to a statement.

“With an aim to improve the situation for patients in India, the DKMS-BMST Patient Funding Programme and the DKMS-BMST Thalassemia programme are initiated to increase access to transplantation for underprivileged patients,” the statement said.