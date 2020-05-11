DK, Udupi considered one unit for movement of people on essential work

The State government has ordered that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts be considered as one unit for movement of people to undertake permitted activities between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Principal Secretary and Member Secretary, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, T.K. Anil Kumar, in an order on Sunday said there was no need for separate passes for commute between these two districts. However people should carry identity cards of their respective enterprises/companies to show they perform permitted activities.

For people other than those involved in undertaking permitted activities, one-time movement passes would be available through respective district authorities.

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry had on May 5 urged the government to consider Dakshina Kannada and Udupi as one unit for the benefit of working people as well as entrepreneurs. People in both the districts depend upon each other heavily, said Chamber President Issac Vas in a letter to the Chief Secretary. Seamless movement of people was necessary to kickstart industrial and commercial activities in both the districts, he had stated.