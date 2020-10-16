DK, Udupi city bus operators offer deep discounts through prepaid cards

MANGALURU

16 October 2020 17:01 IST

Regular commuters stand to benefit from Chalo cards or app, says DK Bus Operators Association

With a view to make city commute hassle-free, cashless and attractive, bus operators in Mangaluru and Udupi will roll out prepaid Chalo cards offering deep discounts to regular travellers from November 1.

The operators have tied up with technology provider Chalo to roll out the weekly and monthly prepaid cards by offering discounts ranging from 61% to 75% compared to regular travel by buying tickets. The cards work on near field communication (NFC) technology thereby offering touchless digital transaction.

DK Bus Operators Association President Dilraj Alva told reporters here on Friday that Chalo card would help the twin cities to keep pace with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India dream with 325 buses in Mangaluru and 80 in Udupi. Commuting is reaching near normal, up to 90% of pre-lockdown pattern, ever since skeletal bus services began from June, he said.

With Chalo cards ensuring hygiene and cashless transaction, most of the bus operators have come on its platform while all city buses in both the cities would offer and honour Chalo cards from November 1. Besides Chalo cards, passengers could also use Chalo App on their smart phones for recharge and payment through the QR code, he added.

Speaking about discounts, Chalo's senior manager Santosh Deshpande said a daily commuter buying one-way ticket of ₹10 would pay ₹399 for 100 trips in 28 days or ₹109 for 21 trips in seven days with the card allowing maximum four trips per day. A traveller buying tickets between ₹21-30 for a one-way trip could pay ₹799 for 28 days or ₹299 for seven days for four trips per day.

While the cards are valid across all city buses, commuters may buy them either from bus conductors or any of the three Chalo counters in the city. While the prepaid card does not allow a commuter to travel beyond the one-way ticket price range, one with higher denominations could travel lesser distance, subject to maximum four trips a day.

Occasional travellers too could buy prepaid cards by paying ₹20 and recharge with additional amounts where discounts are given: ₹210, 550 and ₹1,100 for recharges of ₹200, ₹500 and ₹1,000 respectively, Mr. Alva added.