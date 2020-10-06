D.K. Suresh tests positive

Bengaluru

A day after the CBI raided his premises along with that of his brother D.K. Shivakumar, Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He has appealed to all those who had come in contact with him, including CBI officials, to get themselves tested.

“I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and in isolation. I request friends and family who have been in contact with me to test themselves.I also request the CBI officials and media friends who were with me to do the same,” he tweeted.

Mr. Shivakumar, who is the State Congress president, too had tested positive for COVID in August.

After being discharged from hospital, he was hospitalised again for the second time on September 4 as the fever had relapsed, and had subsequently recovered.