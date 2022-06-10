D.K. Suresh campaigns for Cong. candidate

Lok Sabha member and Congress leader D.K.Suresh visited education institutes and interacted with the advocates’ forum in Hassan on Friday as part of the campaign for the party candidate for the Legislature Council from the South Gradautes’ Constituency.

He visited Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Advocates Association, Rajeev Engineering College and Malnad College of Engineering.

Interacting with the media, Mr. Suresh said the State Government in Karnataka had failed on all fronts. In order to divert the people’s attention from the core issues, the BJP had been engaged in raising non-issues. A couple of organisations associated with the BJP had been engaged in disturbing peace, he alleged.

On the MLC elections, Mr. Suresh said the leaders of the BJP had taken it as a “prestige issue”. They had been luring voters. The graduates should keep in mind the recent scams over recruitment of police sub-inspectors and corruption in the government while choosing their representative in the election, he said.

District Congress Committee president Javagal Manjunath, former MLC M.A.Gopalaswamy and others were present.