D.K. Shivakumar’s swearing-in postponed once again

Bengaluru

01 June 2020 15:51 IST

The swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president-designate D.K. Shivakumar has been postponed once again following continuation of the strict lockdown norms by the Centre till June 7.

The State Congress had planned to hold the programme on June 7. But citing the Centre’s lockdown norms, the State government has not allowed the programme, Mr. Shivakumar said at a press conference here.

It was decided to hold the programme in Bengaluru with the participation of 150 party leaders, including a few senior Congress leaders from New Delhi and neighbouring States.

The seven-time MLA and former Minister was appointed as the KPCC president in March by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier, he had decided to assume charge on May 31, a Sunday. But, there was a complete lockdown that day. Later he chose June 7, which also falls on Sunday.