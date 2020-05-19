Karnataka

D.K. Shivakumar’s swearing-in on June 7

Seven-time MLA and former Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who has been appointed as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, will take charge on June 7 (Sunday) at a simple function at the party office here.

Though he was appointed on March 11 by the party high command, he could not be sworn-in following the spread of COVID-19 and lockdown since March 25.

Mr. Shivakumar had decided to take charge on May 31 (Sunday) since traffic is generally less on that day. But the State government has declared total lockdown on Sundays this month. Moreover, the Centre has continued lockdown norms till May 31.

In a symbolic gesture, incumbent Dinesh Gundu Rao, MLA, would hand over the party flag to Mr. Shivakumar in the presence of top leaders of the party. Three working presidents – Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi and Saleem Ahammad – too would take charge on that day, sources in the party said.

Mr. Shivakumar told presspersons on Tuesday that the swearing-in ceremony would be telecast live which would enable all party workers to watch the programme in all gram panchayat limits in the State.

Govt. flayed

The KPCC president-designate blamed the State government for its failure to contain the spread of coronavirus. Lack of coordination and planning among the authorities and Ministers led to the health crisis, he alleged.

