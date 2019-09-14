D.K. Shivakumar’s ED custody extended

A Delhi court on Friday extended for four days the Enforcement Directorate custody of former Karnataka Minister and senior State Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended the custody till September 17. The probe agency had sought five-day custody, submitting that Mr. Shivakumar was “evasive” and gave “irrelevant answers” during his nine-day custody. Opposing the plea for extension of remand, counsel for the accused, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, submitted that his client was seriously ill. The judge told the Directorate to interrogate the accused after he was given medical care.

Earlier, the Directorate produced him before the court on expiry of his nine days’ remand.

The agency had arrested him on September 3. It had lodged the case against the former Minister on a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department in a special court for economic offences in Bengaluru in 2018 under the Income Tax Act, and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly hatching a conspiracy for concealing and projecting tainted and illegal money as untainted property.

The Income Tax Investigation Directorate, Karnataka, had filed the complaint after it conducted searches on four residential premises in Delhi and recovered ₹8.59 crore in cash and some incriminating documents. The Directorate said that the money recovered was tainted and generated by the accused. It further alleged that the person who was found in possession of the cash said that it belonged to Mr. Shivakumar.

The probe agency alleged that the accused had made unexplained investments through benami in the property of Visalakshi Devi and the source of generation of ₹4 crore had not been explained. It further alleged that during the search at the residence of the accused, various incriminating loose sheets giving details of cash payment up to ₹44 crore between 2014 and 2016 had been found.