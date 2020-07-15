D.K. Shivakumar visits Victoria Hospital, praises service delivery

A day after levelling charges of scams in the procurement of medical equipment and beds by the State government, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday visited the Victoria Hospital, which has been dedicated for COVID-19 in Bengaluru, and praised the delivery of services to patients by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

After a video conference with doctors and 20 patients at the hospital, Mr. Shivakumar said “doctors and nurses are doing good work” and appealed to the Ministers to visit hospitals and monitor facilities provided for patients.

“Doctors, nurses and supporting staff are doing a wonderful job. Patients are also very happy. It is our duty to standby with them…we have to give them a moral boost”, he said.

“I was Medical Education Minister earlier and I came here to inspect the work they are doing. Doctors, nurses and supporting staff are doing good work. I spoke to the patients. I did not go inside but I was told that I have to quarantine myself for seven days if I do that,” he told reporters.

“I had interactions with patients of all ages and they have all appreciated the delivery of service in the hospital”, he said and urged the government to give more support and strength to doctors who have been treating patients without visiting their family members for many days.

The hospital authorities have allowed patients to have cellphones with them and patients have been interacting with their relatives in the hospital. By talking with their relatives, patients have gained mental strength. Phone facilities must be made available to patients in all hospitals in the State, Mr. Shivakumar said.

Noting recovery of cases, the Congress leader said patients of all age groupshave recovered and returned home. “Many recovered patients have come forward to help serve other patients. More than 100 deliveries took place in this hospital since the outbreak of pandemic, he added.

Asked about scams in the purchase of equipment, the Congress leader said “I am not here to find mistakes. There is a different time in Vidhana Soudha to discuss all mistakes. This is not easy work and we are here to give the doctors and nurses confidence.”