D.K. Shivakumar visits Adichunchanagiri Mutt coming up in U.S.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar paid a visit to the Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt in New Jersey, U.S., which is coming up on a sprawling 20-acre campus in Franklin Township.

He appealed, through a video message, to all the Kannadigas and devotees of the mutt to contribute to the construction of Bairavanatha Peetha at New Jersey, said an official press release.

The release said the chief architect of the project, Babu Kilara, who has built the Chinmaya Mission, Art of Living Centre, and GSS Ashram in the U.S., briefed Mr. Shivakumar about the project. The mutt will go a long way in introducing Karnataka’s spiritual traditions to the world, it said. This project was conceived under the guidance of Balagangadharanatha Swami and is being realised under the leadership of Niramalananda Swami.

