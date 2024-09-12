ADVERTISEMENT

D.K. Shivakumar visits Adichunchanagiri Mutt coming up in U.S.

Published - September 12, 2024 07:36 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar paid a visit to the Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt in New Jersey, U.S., which is coming up on a sprawling 20-acre campus in Franklin Township.

He appealed, through a video message, to all the Kannadigas and devotees of the mutt to contribute to the construction of Bairavanatha Peetha at New Jersey, said an official press release.

The release said the chief architect of the project, Babu Kilara, who has built the Chinmaya Mission, Art of Living Centre, and GSS Ashram in the U.S., briefed Mr. Shivakumar about the project. The mutt will go a long way in introducing Karnataka’s spiritual traditions to the world, it said. This project was conceived under the guidance of Balagangadharanatha Swami and is being realised under the leadership of Niramalananda Swami.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US