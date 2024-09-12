GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

D.K. Shivakumar visits Adichunchanagiri Mutt coming up in U.S.

Published - September 12, 2024 07:36 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar paid a visit to the Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt in New Jersey, U.S., which is coming up on a sprawling 20-acre campus in Franklin Township.

He appealed, through a video message, to all the Kannadigas and devotees of the mutt to contribute to the construction of Bairavanatha Peetha at New Jersey, said an official press release.

The release said the chief architect of the project, Babu Kilara, who has built the Chinmaya Mission, Art of Living Centre, and GSS Ashram in the U.S., briefed Mr. Shivakumar about the project. The mutt will go a long way in introducing Karnataka’s spiritual traditions to the world, it said. This project was conceived under the guidance of Balagangadharanatha Swami and is being realised under the leadership of Niramalananda Swami.

Published - September 12, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.