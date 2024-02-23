ADVERTISEMENT

D.K. Shivakumar to address beneficiaries of guarantee schemes in Shivamogga

February 23, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivamogga district administration will hold a convention of beneficiaries of the Karnataka government’s guarantee schemes at Freedom Park in Shivamogga on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will take part in the programme that is expected to be attended by hundreds of beneficiaries.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also Minister in-charge of the district, has said over 50,000 beneficiaries of guarantee schemes will attend the rally. The Dy.CM and other Ministers will address the gathering.

The district administration will hire 100 buses to bring the beneficiaries to the rally. The beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya, Shakti, the scheme that offers free travel for women by KSRTC buses, Gruhajyothi, under which beneficiaries get free power up to 200 units a month, Gruhalakshmi, the scheme that provides ₹2,000 a month to women, and Yuvanidhi will take part in the event, stated a press release issued by the Shivamogga district administration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US