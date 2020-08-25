DK Shivakumar tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru

25 August 2020 13:46 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar tested positive for COVID 19 on Tuesday and was admitted to a private hospital in the City, sources in the party said.

Mr. Shivakumar had toured several parts of the State in the recent past and held press conferences highlighting the State government’s failures on various matters, including handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few days ago, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

