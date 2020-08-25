Karnataka

DK Shivakumar tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar. File

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar. File   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar tested positive for COVID 19 on Tuesday and was admitted to a private hospital in the City, sources in the party said.

Mr. Shivakumar had toured several parts of the State in the recent past and held press conferences highlighting the State government’s failures on various matters, including handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few days ago, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2020 1:52:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/dk-shivakumar-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article32436125.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story