D.K. Shivakumar terms protests over Cauvery water politically motivated

August 22, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has termed the protests over the Cauvery water issue politically motivated. “Can we stop the politically-motivated protests? They have to prove their existence,” he said in an interaction with journalists during his visit to Sakleshpur on Tuesday.

Mr. Shivakumar said he had placed records on the availability of water. “In a year of normal rainfall, we have to release 70 tmcft of water. When there is rain deficiency, we have to release 32 tmcft. So far, we have released 24 tmcft. Now Tamil Nadu has moved the court. We have convened an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. We need cooperation from all parties on this issue,” he said.

Responding to former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegation that the ruling party was threatening the MLAs to join the party, Mr. Shivakumar said if somebody had been threatened, they had the opportunity to file a complaint with the police.

