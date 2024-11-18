D.K. Shivakumar terms attack on guarantees as not only unkind and ill-informed, but also insensitive to the poor

Terming the attack on the State government’s guarantee schemes as “not only unkind, ill-informed and misleading, but also totally insensitive to the poor”, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said that these schemes were implemented with total transparency as eligible people receive the benefits directly, with no scope of any leakages or unfair practices.

“Within a year of its implementation, the Human Development Index has risen to 0.7 and malnutrition rates in vulnerable districts have dropped by 15%. Women’s participation in the economy has surged by 10%. Skilled employment among youth has risen by 12%,” the Deputy Chief Minister said in a release. His statement comes amidst, what the Congress has accused the BJP of spreading, “misleading information” on guarantees in the Maharashtra election campaigns.

“The programmes were not just another election-eve dole outs. Their (guarantees) rollout marked a decisive shift from a growth-centric model of development to a welfare-centric model of development,” he said.

Describing the guarantee schemes as “possibly the world’s largest welfare delivery programme”, he said that the schemes - totalling to about ₹56,000 crore - are being implemented without any interruption, and are generating economic energy at the bottom of the pyramid.

The allocation to guarantees in the Budget is 15%, he said, adding that it had to be seen in the light of relentless price rise, unemployment, and farm distress, in addition to stark regional imbalance in Karnataka’s growth.

According to statistics provided by him, about 1.22 crore women were equipped with stable financial resources through the Gruha Lakshmi scheme’s monthly ₹2,000; 1.64 crore families are beneficiaries of Gruha Jyothi, and 1.24 crore are beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya, he said.

Terming the attack on guarantees as “politically motivated allegation against the Congress government”, he said that the government had spent ₹8,000 crore towards the Shakti scheme that had seen over 326 crore bus rides, resulting in a saving of ₹200 to each beneficiary. “Many poor people have begun to visit temples and relatives and this shows how travel in expensive State transport buses were a luxury for these women all these years.”

“The foremost attack on the schemes concerned their fiscal impact. According to data released by the Union Ministry of Statistics, Karnataka has registered a Gross State Domestic Product growth of 10.2% surpassing the national average of 8.2% during 2023-24. As of September 2024, the State registered a 10% year-on-year increase in Goods and Services Tax collection. A State Bank of India report has shown Karnataka has overtaken Delhi to become the second highest contributor to India’s direct tax revenue, after Maharashtra. These figures give a befitting reply to sceptics who predicted an economic stagnation because of the State’s welfare spending,” he said.

