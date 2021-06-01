D.K. Shivakumar takes a dig at CM over dissidence

Bengaluru

01 June 2021 17:47 IST

He says Yediyurappa facing the consequences of inducting party hoppers

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday took a jibe at Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurppa over dissidence in the party, saying he was suffering for the past mistakes of forming the government with the support of party hoppers.

“Mr. Yediyurappa inducted leaders from other parties into the BJP. Now, let him face the consequences,” said the Congress leader.

Responding to a query on Chief Minister’s son B.Y. Vijayendra’s trip to Delhi allegedly to lodge a complaint with the party high command against Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, Mr. Shivakumar said, “The Chief Minister invited to his home this leader [C.P. Yogeshwar] who quit 2-3 parties. Now the Chief Minister is experiencing the result.”

The KPCC chief also said, “We [Congress leaders] too have experienced the rewards of our past mistakes. Now it is the turn of Mr. Yediyurappa.”

Mr. Yogeshwar has kicked up a political storm within the ruling BJP by claiming that the Yediyurappa-led government had become a “three-party government” catering to the interests of all three parties.

Demand for package

Meanwhile, distributing food kits to the poor people who were impacted by lockdown, in Bengaluru, the Congress has urged the government to procure fruits, vegetables and flowers from growers by announcing a bigger package.

Mr. Shivakumar, who visited farm fields in Hubballi-Dharwad on Monday, said green chillies, which earlier fetched ₹ 40-50 per kg to farmers, is now being sold at ₹2 per kg.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress leader Mohammad Haris Nalapad bought over a tonne of fresh vegetables from the farmers of Navalur in Hubballi-Dharwad. Farmers were unable to sell their produce in the market due to the lockdown, Mr. Nalapad said.