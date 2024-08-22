D.K. Shivakumar questioned by Lokayukta Police in DA case

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar appeared before the Lokayukta Police for questioning in the Disproportionate Assets case against him, on Thursday, August 22.

First appearance

This is the first time Mr. Shivakumar appeared before the Lokayukta Police in connection with the case against him. Speaking to reporters after a two-hour interrogation, Mr. Shivakumar said: “Despite the State government transferring the case from the CBI to Lokayukta, the CBI has persisted in its probe, subjecting my close associates and family to undue pressure. Now, the Lokayukta is doing the same, all in the name of investigation”.

The State government withdrew consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation for the DA case against him on November 23, 2023, and referred the case to the Lokayukta police, who had registered a DA case against Mr. Shivakumar in February 2024. CBI has now challenged the State government’s decision to withdraw consent in the case in the Supreme Court and the case is still pending.

Intense questioning

“The CBI conducted its investigation but never summoned me for such intense questioning. The Lokayukta, however, is taking a different approach, which I find distressing,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

He said he was initially summoned to appear before the Lokayukta Police on August 21, but he had sought more time due to prior commitments and appeared before them a day later on Thursday. He further said he would submit additional documents as directed by the Lokayukta Police. When asked if further appearances before the Lokayukta Police would be required, Mr. Shivakumar indicated that he would be called after verification of the documents he would submit.

The FIR alleges that from 2013 to 2018, Mr. Shivakumar and his family members acquired assets to the tune of ₹74.93 crore, 44.93% of their known sources of income.