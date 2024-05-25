D.K. Shivakumar likely to continue as KPCC president till elections to local bodies

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who has completed four years as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), is expected to continue in the party post at least for one more year.

Known as the party’s “troubleshooter”, Mr. Shivakumar will lead the State Congress in the upcoming elections to zilla and taluk panchayats and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

During the process of the government formation in the State in May 2023, the party high command had decided that Mr. Shivakumar will continue as KPCC president until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Elections long due

Now, after completing one year in office, the Congress government and the party are gearing up to hold elections to rural and urban local bodies after the declaration of parliamentary election results on June 4. Elections to the BBMP council and zilla and taluk panchayats have not been held since September 2020 and April-May 2021, respectively. The polls are yet to be announced to these bodies.

The State government cited the delimitation of wards in the BBMP as well as in ZPs and TPs as a major reason for the delay in holding elections to the local bodies.

Good network

A party functionary told The Hindu that Mr. Shivakumar would continue to head the KPCC at least till the completion of elections to rural and urban local bodies. Moreover, Mr. Shivakumar, who gained the experience of leading the party in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, has developed a network in each Assembly constituency which would play a crucial role in panchayat elections, the leader said.

Mr. Shivakumar’s proximity to the central leadership and his micro-political management ability have made him the go-to man in several situations. His ability to marshal financial resources and community support too would come in handy during the elections to the local bodies, said another Congress leader.

Being in charge of the Bengaluru Development portfolio, the Vokkaliga leader appears to have gained a grip over the BBMP affairs, which would come useful during the elections to the civic body, which is the richest local body in the State.

Council candidates

Sources in the Congress said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar are likely to meet the party’s central leaders in Delhi on Tuesday (May 28) for the selection of candidates for elections to the Legislative Council. The elections to the 11 Legislative Council seats from the Assembly will be held on June 13 and the results will be announced the same day.

Sources said Mr. Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra, Minister N.S. Boseraju, MLC K. Govindaraj, and KPCC office-bearer Kamalakshi Rajanna are among the ticket aspirants from the party.

The strength of the Congress in the Assembly — 136 members — would ensure the party wins seven of the 11 seats, while the BJP and JD(S) would secure three and one seat, respectively.

