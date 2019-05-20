D.K. Shivakumar leaves for week-long tour overseas

Soon after the exit polls were released on Sunday, senior Congress leader and Water Resource Minister D.K. Shivakumar left for Australia with his family members for a week-long tour.

The absence of the party’s troubleshooter on the counting day and the timing of his foreign jaunt has given rise to intense speculation and discussion in political circles here.

Mr. Shivakumar, who was given the party’s responsibility of monitoring the bypoll to Kundagol Assembly constituency, campaigned extensively for the candidate in the last few weeks. Earlier, he was campaigning for JD(S) candidates in Mandya and Shivamogga constituencies. His tour has came at a juncture when the State government has been facing a delicate situation with Congress leaders expressing disappointment over the functioning of the government and JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti suggesting dissolution of the Legislative Assembly.

Break from politics

After discussions with Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, Mr. Shivakumar left from New Delhi. He will be returning to the State on May 26. He will keep away from politics during this period, sources in the Water Resources Ministry said.