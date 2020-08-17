D.K. Shivakumar leaves for Delhi to meet Congress high command

Bengaluru

17 August 2020 23:33 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday left for Delhi to meet the party’s central leadership and brief them about the political situation in the State in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Party sources said Mr. Shivakumar was accompanied by his brother and MP for Bengaluru Rural D.K. Suresh. This will be his first meeting with the top party leadership since taking over as KPCC chief. “The pandemic had prevented Mr. Shivakumar from going to Delhi so far,” a source said. He is scheduled to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi, Congress organising general secretary K.C. Venugopal, and Priyaka Gandhi during his two-day visit.

Besides discussing the State government’s alleged failures in providing flood and COVID-19 relief, they will also talk about the Congress’ preparedness if there is a midterm election, sources said. They said there is a strong belief in the Congress that Karnataka could be headed for a midterm Assembly election next year, based on their assessment of the current political situation in the BJP. “There have been talks of a change in leadership and the Congress’ assessment is that any such forced change in leadership could lead to a collapse of the BJP government,” a source said.

