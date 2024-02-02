GIFT a SubscriptionGift
D.K Shivakumar inaugurates tele-ICU at VIMS

February 02, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI 

The Hindu Bureau
D.K. Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday virtually inaugurated the Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari district.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare in assistance with Vinod Khosla Family Foundation has established a Tele-ICU hub at VIMS to provide quality healthcare services to the poor sections and avoid referring the patients to far places for higher treatments.

A team of expert doctors and trained nurses will remotely supervise and provide treatment with real-time; the tele-ICU facilities will also be extended to taluk hospitals in parts of Kalyana Karnataka region including Sandur, Siruguppa, Hospet, Yelburga, Lingsugur, Sindhanur,Shahapur, Basavakalyan, Aland, Jewargi and Yadgir hospitals.

B. Nagendra, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports and Tribal Welfare, said that during times of emergency such as cardiac arrests and strokes, a robust emergency response infrastructure works as a life-saving mechanism. Tele-ICU facilities comprising an effective team of medical professionals in taluk hospitals can make a big difference. 

