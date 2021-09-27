D.K. Shivakumar in Delhi to discuss inclusion of ‘disgruntled’ MLAs

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in 2023, the Congress, which is in the process of revamping its organisational structure, is also expecting several BJP and Janata Dal (S) legislators to come into its fold.

On Sunday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar went to Delhi to discuss the developing issue with the party’s central leadership. Sources said that many sitting legislators have evinced interest in joining from other parties and these issues need to be discussed with the central leadership.

Sources said that besides many disgruntled legislators in the BJP and the JD(S), some of those who joined the BJP after deserting the Congress and the JD(S), resulting in the fall of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in 2019, have also evinced interest. “It will be a homecoming for some legislators if the central leadership agrees,” a source said.

With the BJP replacing B.S. Yediyurappa with Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister, the political scenario has changed in the State, the source said, adding that these issues also needed discussion.

Apart from the legislators joining the party, sources said that the KPCC needed to be restructured. Another source said that it has been over a year since Mr. Shivakumar took over as KPCC chief and the party’s State unit has not been recast. “The district presidents need to be changed as well as various frontal cells. Mr. Shivakumar has gone with a list of candidates to get approval. The list was earlier discussed with Siddaramaiah too,” the source said.