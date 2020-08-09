D.K. Shivakumar for finding a lasting solution for problems in Kodagu

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday favoured a lasting solution to the ills plaguing Kodagu, which has been at the receiving end of natural calamities for the last three years. Speaking to reporters at Talacauvery, where the efforts were under way to trace four persons missing from the house of a priest after landslips, Mr. Shivakumar said the Congress would exert pressure on the State government to announce a special package in the coming Budget to take up programmes to provide a lasting solution to the problems plaguing Kodagu.
He said all parties should keep aside their political differences and work for the welfare of the people of Kodagu, which has not only given soldiers to fight for the country, but also given birth to Cauvery, the State’s lifeline. While the State needs the rainfall, which recharges rivers, there is a crying need to stop the calamities, he said. Mr. Shivakumar promised the Congress’ support if the BJP government came up with good programmes in the regard.
However, he expressed regret that the State government was yet to provide relief to the victims of last year’s flood havoc. Though the government had sought ₹35,000 crore, the Centre released only ₹1,800 crore, out of which not even half the amount has reached the beneficiaries, he said.
The Congress leader also bemoaned the fact that tourism in Kodagu district had taken a big hit because of the rains and floods.
