 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

D.K. Shivakumar describes JPC chairman’s visit to Hubballi on waqf issue as political drama

He alleged that the process of issuing notices was all started by the BJP, which is now trying to put the blame on the Congress

Published - November 07, 2024 02:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has termed the visit of Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of Joint Parliamentary Committee looking into the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to Karnataka as a ‘political drama because of the elections’.

Speaking to press persons in Hubballi on November 7, he said, “It is all a political drama because of the elections. It is State land and it is a State subject. BJP themselves had started this process in 2019, and had given notices to farmers. Even in Dharwd, they had given notices, and it is the continuation of that.”

Mr. Shivakumar said that his government is committed to safequarding the farmers’ interest. “We will not change any record, we will all rectify it. We will not let any farmer face any problem,” he said.

He alleged that the process of issuing notices was all started by the BJP, which is now trying to put the blame on the Congress. “JPC had no authority to intervene in the issue. The JPC chairman might have come for political reasons,” he said adding that it was not an officially designated JPC.

Published - November 07, 2024 02:34 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.