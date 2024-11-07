Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has termed the visit of Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of Joint Parliamentary Committee looking into the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to Karnataka as a ‘political drama because of the elections’.

Speaking to press persons in Hubballi on November 7, he said, “It is all a political drama because of the elections. It is State land and it is a State subject. BJP themselves had started this process in 2019, and had given notices to farmers. Even in Dharwd, they had given notices, and it is the continuation of that.”

Mr. Shivakumar said that his government is committed to safequarding the farmers’ interest. “We will not change any record, we will all rectify it. We will not let any farmer face any problem,” he said.

He alleged that the process of issuing notices was all started by the BJP, which is now trying to put the blame on the Congress. “JPC had no authority to intervene in the issue. The JPC chairman might have come for political reasons,” he said adding that it was not an officially designated JPC.