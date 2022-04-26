D.K. Shivakumar dares Govt. to issue notice to him

As the photograph of him with Divya Hagaragi, the main accused in the Police Sub-Inspector scam, went viral on social media, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday dared the State Government to issue a notice to him.

Earlier, a photograph of the accused with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had also gone viral.

Speaking to reporters at the party office, Mr. Shivakumar said, “Let them issue notice. Several people come and take photographs with me.”

On Sunday, the CID had issued a notice asking MLA Priyank Kharge to appear on Monday with evidence to aid the ongoing investigation into the recruitment scam. However, Mr. Kharge did not appear before the CID, amid a political slugfest over the investigating agency asking the former Minister to submit evidence on the police sub-inspectors recruitment scam. Mr. Jnanendra, in a statement, slammed Mr. Kharge for not appearing before the CID. Meanwhile, Mr. Kharge responded to it by stating that the BJP was targeting him for raising a public issue.

Former Home Minister and MLA Ramalinga Reddy told reporters that Mr. Shivakumar was not part of the State Government. Mr. Jnanendra, on the other hand, had visited the residence of Hagaragi, and why no notice had been issued to him for having met the accused, he asked.

He alleged that the Government has been attempting to hush up the scam by giving protection to all those BJP workers/leaders involved in the scam. Why has the police not arrested the main accused till now, the Congress leader asked. The accused has been absconding, while her husband is in custody.