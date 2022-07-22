D.K. Shivakumar condemns amendment to flag code

Union Government’s move to amend the National Flag Code has been condemned

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar has strongly condemned the Union Government’s move to amend the National Flag Code and allow polyester made national flags. He said that through the amendment, the Centre had disgraced khadi and freedom fighters.

He was speaking to press persons after visiting the country’s sole BIS recognised National Flag Manufacturing Unit of Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyukta Sangha at Bengeri in Hubballi and interacting with the employees.

Rahul Gandhi may visit manufacturing unit

Mr. Shivakumar said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had expressed his desire to visit the flag manufacturing unit in Hubballi and had sought details on the unit.

“Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit on August 2 or prior to August 15. The details may be finalised in a couple of days,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar who was accompanied by MLAs Prasad Abbayya, Kusumavathi Shivalli and other leaders interacted with the women employed in the flag unit and inquired about their wages and condition. He said that Congress party would launch agitation in support of khadi flag and withdrawal of the amendment.

Meanwhile, young Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath has launched ‘Let’s Spin’ campaign to sensitise people on the need to use only khadi flag and reject polyester flag.