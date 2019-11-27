DK Shivakumar campaigns in Hunsur

Former Minister and senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday campaigned for his party candidate H.P. Manjunath in Hunsur constituency. He visited a few villages with the candidate and scores of party workers and urged the voters to elect the party in the upcoming by-elections.

Before heading to Hunsur, Mr. Shivakumar met advocates of Mysuru and thanked them for expressing their support when he was in crisis. “I have come today to thank the advocates. The Mysuru Bar Association is the second biggest after the Bengaluru Bar association. Their support boosted my morale.”

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Shivakumar, who recently toured Hoskote and other constituencies campaigning for the party candidates, refused to give a direct reply on the political developments in Maharashtra.

When asked whether the “Maharashtra model” of political development would be replicated in the State after the by-elections, Mr. Shivakumar said, “I am not an astrologer. I am an optimist. I have observed many leaders commenting on the tenure of this government and the by-elections. I pray for the good of the State and all of us should work for the development of this State leaving aside self interests. Karnataka should be seen with respect.

“The politicians should also receive admiration as they were not seen with respect in the recent years,” he said.