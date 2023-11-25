ADVERTISEMENT

D.K. Shivakumar assets case issue: BJP puts off its today’s protest

November 25, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:43 am IST - BENGALURU 

The decision to put off the protest has been taken to pay last respects to the Captain M. V. Pranjal, who was killed while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP state unit has put off its protest that was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Saturday morning against the State Cabinet’s decision to withdraw the consent given to the CBI by the then BJP government to probe disproportionate assets cases against Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar. 

The decision to put off the protest has been taken to pay last respects to the martyred Captain M. V. Pranjal, who was killed while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. His body arrived in Bengaluru late on Friday night. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US