D.K. Shivakumar assets case issue: BJP puts off its today’s protest

November 25, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:43 am IST - BENGALURU

The BJP state unit has put off its protest that was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Saturday morning against the State Cabinet’s decision to withdraw the consent given to the CBI by the then BJP government to probe disproportionate assets cases against Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar.

The decision to put off the protest has been taken to pay last respects to the martyred Captain M. V. Pranjal, who was killed while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. His body arrived in Bengaluru late on Friday night.