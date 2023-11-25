HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

D.K. Shivakumar assets case issue: BJP puts off its today’s protest

The decision to put off the protest has been taken to pay last respects to the Captain M. V. Pranjal, who was killed while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

November 25, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:43 am IST - BENGALURU 

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP state unit has put off its protest that was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Saturday morning against the State Cabinet’s decision to withdraw the consent given to the CBI by the then BJP government to probe disproportionate assets cases against Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar. 

The decision to put off the protest has been taken to pay last respects to the martyred Captain M. V. Pranjal, who was killed while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. His body arrived in Bengaluru late on Friday night. 

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.