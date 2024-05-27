D.K. Shivakumar announces ‘Congress family’ initiative to strengthen the party at booth level

In a bid to strengthen the Congress at the booth level, the party will launch an initiative called the ‘Congress family’ where 50 party workers will be identified and enrolled in each booth to involve them in all party activities.

“All party activities will involve these 50 booth workers and all party leaders have to build and nurture these party workers at every booth level. A party workers’ meeting has been convened on June 1 to discuss this initiative,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar told reporters here on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had last week announced that the government was ready to conduct elections to taluk and zilla panchayats and to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike council after the Lok Sabha election results are announced.

Meeting party workers

In another party initiative, the Deputy Chief Minister said Mr. Siddaramaiah and he had decided to meet party workers every week from now on. “I have discussed the plan already with the Chief Minister and such meetings will be organised soon. The meeting will be only for Congress workers and primary members. The dates of these meetings will be finalised a week in advance so that the party workers can plan,” he said.

Claiming that the Congress government is a “10-year-government”, he said, “We have to prepare and give priority to the Congress party activities. We have decided to build party offices in each district. Plans are also afoot to demolish the old party office on Racecourse Road and construct a new building.” He also urged the party workers to ensure the victory of Congress candidates in all the six Legislative Council seats to enable the Congress government to get a majority in the Upper House.

‘No moral right’

Meanwhile, speaking during a function at the KPCC office here to mark the death anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have the moral right to speak about the contributions of Nehru.

“Though almost all reservoirs in the country were built during the tenure of Nehru, the Prime Minister, who has not built even one reservoir or public sector undertaking, says the Congress has not done anything. What right does he have to speak on Nehru?” the Chief Minister asked.

Changing course of history

Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Mr. Modi is trying to change the course of the nation against the aspirations of the Constitution but Indians will not allow it to happen.” While the Congress brought in law reforms and established industries, the BJP is working against it by snatching land from farmers and selling PSUs to private entities, he added.

Stating that Nehru’s legacy is an inspiration for the party, Mr. Shivakumar added that though BJP leaders were trying hard to change history, it cannot be changed.

