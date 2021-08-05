DK district administration to shift patients to care centres

All COVID-19 patients will be shifted to COVID-19 Care Centres and only in exceptional circumstances the local authorities will allow the infected people under home isolation, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra here on Wednesday.

Chairing a virtual meeting with officials at the district, taluk and panchayats levels, Dr. Rajendra said: “The ward-level/ village-level task force has been given the discretionary power of allowing home isolation in exceptional circumstances,” he said.

The members of ward-level and village level COVID-19 task force were asked to actively involve themselves in preventing spread of COVID-19. Apart from ensuring neighbourhood watch to ensure COVID-19 infected people do not roam around, the task force members were asked to make sure that family members of the infected persons get ration, milk and other essential items every day. They were also asked to keep track of vaccination in their areas and ensure that all get two doses of vaccine at the earliest.

If there are more than two positive cases in a house, Dr. Rajendra said, such houses should be considered as micro containment zone and posters stating the same should be pasted outside the houses. If an infected person is found roaming around, action should be taken to register an FIR, he said.

Reiterating the need of RT-PCR negative certificate for those entering Dakshina Kannada from Kerala, Dr. Rajendra said daily commuters from the border areas should undergo RT-PCR test once every week. Doctors, medical shops and government health facilities should have details of persons who take medicine for common cold, fever and other symptoms of COVID-19 infection. Only 50 persons can be allowed for a marriage and if there are more numbers, case should be registered against the owner of community hall where the marriage is held, Dr. Rajendra said.