D.J. Halli violence: Were details of arrested displayed outside police control room, asks HC

Bengaluru

02 September 2020 22:51 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to inform whether particulars of the persons arrested in connection with the August 11 violence at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli localities have been displayed on the noticeboard outside the control room as per Section 41C of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by Junaid Ahmed, a city-based advocate. The petitioner had sought direction to the government and the city police to display on the noticeboard outside the control room the names and addresses of the arrested, and the names and designations of the police officers who made the arrests as per Section 41(C)(2) of the Cr.PC.

Section 41C of the Cr.PC prescribes that the government should establish a police control room in every district and at the State level, and display names and addresses of arrested persons along with name and designation of police officer who have made the arrests.

Also, this provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure mandates the government that the control room at the police headquarters at the State level should collect from time to time, the details about the arrested persons, nature of the offence with which they are charged, and maintain a database for the information of the general public.