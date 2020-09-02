D.J. Halli violence: Were details of arrested displayed outside police control room, asks HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to inform whether particulars of the persons arrested in connection with the August 11 violence at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli localities have been displayed on the noticeboard outside the control room as per Section 41C of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC).
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by Junaid Ahmed, a city-based advocate. The petitioner had sought direction to the government and the city police to display on the noticeboard outside the control room the names and addresses of the arrested, and the names and designations of the police officers who made the arrests as per Section 41(C)(2) of the Cr.PC.
Section 41C of the Cr.PC prescribes that the government should establish a police control room in every district and at the State level, and display names and addresses of arrested persons along with name and designation of police officer who have made the arrests.
Also, this provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure mandates the government that the control room at the police headquarters at the State level should collect from time to time, the details about the arrested persons, nature of the offence with which they are charged, and maintain a database for the information of the general public.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath