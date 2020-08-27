D.J. Halli violence: Panel given three months to probe, submit report

G.N. Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru urban district, accompanied by a retired judge called on senior police officers on Thursday in connection with the violence in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli. “The government has given three months’ time to probe the incident and submit a detailed report. People can provide information about the violence, which will be kept confidential,” Mr. Shivamurthy told the media.
The East Division police have arrested 377 people who were allegedly involved in the violence, which left four people dead and 15 injured after the police opened fire on the mob. Around 70 FIRs have been filed to date.
The police briefed the members of the magisterial committee on the events of the night. Thirty-five policemen were injured in the violence, police officials told Mr. Shivamurthy. “Police officials were asked whether they had prior information about the violence and whether there were any discrepancies in the complaints registered by those who initially approached the police,” said a police officer.
They also sought information on time taken to register FIRs, and if the police at the stations informed their higher officials about the magnitude of the situation. The Deputy Commissioner also asked about the status of the investigation so far.
Officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) have been asked to assess the damage to buildings and vehicles.
