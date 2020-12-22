D.J. Halli violence: NIA arrests 17 SDPI/PFI leaders, members

They conspired, mobilised, and led the crowd: National Investigation Agency

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested 17 SDPI/PFI leaders and members for allegedly mobilising the mob and instigating violence at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli on the night of August 11.

Key among the arrested accused are Sharieff, president, Bengaluru district, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and Imran Ahmed, president, K.G. Halli ward, along with senior leaders like Rubah Waqas, Shabbar Khan, and Shaik Ajmal, who allegedly conducted meetings at Thanisandra and K.G. Halli wards in Bengaluru on the evening of August 11. They conspired, mobilised, and led the crowd, said the agency in a press release.

Thousands of people had gathered at the spot and large-scale violence had broken out in these areas over a derogatory social media post against Islam by Naveen Kumar, nephew of Pulikeshinagar MLA R. Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, both of whose houses came under attack that night, apart from D.J. Halli police station.

According to the NIA, Abbas, SDPI president of Nagawara ward, had also mobilised a large crowd at the K.G. Halli police station through his associates Azil Pasha, Irfan Khan, and Akbar Khan. All four have been arrested.

Officials said that they used social media channels platforms and instant messaging services like WhatsApp to “spread terror among people and mobilised people from far away places to gather at K.G. Halli police station.”

Other arrested include Saddam, Sayed Sohel, Kaleemulla, who were allegedly active on social media and participated in the riots.

The NIA, which had taken over the probe into two cases related to the violence, has so far arrested 187 people. The investigation is ongoing, said officials.