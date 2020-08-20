D.J. Halli violence: HC to consider pleas forappointing claims commissioner on Aug. 25

Bengaluru

20 August 2020 19:40 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday indicated that it would get from its registry the list of retired judges to consider the plea of the State government for appointing a claims commissioner to access damages caused to public and private properties during the recent violence at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli in the city.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi said there is a PIL petition filed seeking several directions, including appointment of a claims commissioner as per the apex court’s guidelines to deal with instances of mass destruction of public and private properties in relation to the violence, on the lines of the government’s petition.

The Bench told the Advocate-General that it will take up both the petitions for hearing on August 25 while indicating that it will ask its registry to find out the list of retired judges.

The apex court’s guidelines authorises the High Courts to appointment Claims Commissioner in cases of mass destruction caused to public and private properties, including injuries or death caused in such instances.