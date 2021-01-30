D.J. Halli violence: Claims invited from public on loss, damage, govt. tells HC

Bengaluru

30 January 2021 02:18 IST

The State government on Friday told the High Court of Karnataka that a public notice has been published in newspapers in English and Kannada on January 28 inviting claims on loss and damages caused to public and private properties during the August 11, 2020, violence that occurred in D.J. Halli-K.G. Halli localities.

A submission in this regard has been made before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum during the hearing of a batch of PIL petitions.

The claims will have to submitted to the authorised officer in the Office of the Claims Commissioner, housed in Room numbers 1 and 2, 1st floor, Balabrooie Guest House, Palace Road, Bengaluru, in multiple modes - in person, by registered post, and through courier service on or before February 28. Citizens can submit audio, video or other recordings from private and public sources to the Claims Commissioner to pinpoint the damages and the nexus between the perpetrators of the crime along with a written statement containing name, address, phone number, e-mail ID accompanied by an affidavit throwing light on contents in the recordings, and a list of witnesses to be examined by the Commissioner.

The public notice has also asked the government agencies and police machinery to submit audio, video and other recordings available with them related to the acts of causing damages to public, or private properties.