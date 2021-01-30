D.J. Halli violence: Claims invited from public on loss, damage, govt. tells HC

The State government on Friday told the High Court of Karnataka that a public notice has been published in newspapers in English and Kannada on January 28 inviting claims on loss and damages caused to public and private properties during the August 11, 2020, violence that occurred in D.J. Halli-K.G. Halli localities.
A submission in this regard has been made before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum during the hearing of a batch of PIL petitions.
The claims will have to submitted to the authorised officer in the Office of the Claims Commissioner, housed in Room numbers 1 and 2, 1st floor, Balabrooie Guest House, Palace Road, Bengaluru, in multiple modes - in person, by registered post, and through courier service on or before February 28. Citizens can submit audio, video or other recordings from private and public sources to the Claims Commissioner to pinpoint the damages and the nexus between the perpetrators of the crime along with a written statement containing name, address, phone number, e-mail ID accompanied by an affidavit throwing light on contents in the recordings, and a list of witnesses to be examined by the Commissioner.
The public notice has also asked the government agencies and police machinery to submit audio, video and other recordings available with them related to the acts of causing damages to public, or private properties.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath