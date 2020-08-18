DJ Halli riots: Two Congress councillors questioned by CCB

Former Mayor Sampath Raj and Abdul Rakhib Zakir from Pulikeshi Nagar ward were probed for nearly six hours

Two Congress councillors from Pulikeshi Nagar Assembly segment — former Mayor Sampath Raj representing D.J. Halli and Abdul Rakhib Zakir from Pulikeshi Nagar ward — were questioned for nearly six hours in connection with violence by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday.

There have been several allegations, including by those in the Bharatiya Janata Party, of infighting within the Congress that led to Pulikeshi Nagar MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s house being targeted. However, CCB officials said they were questioned as the police had some suspicions and needed clarity from them.

The CCB sleuths had detained Arun Kumar, a close associate of Sampath Raj, after the police discovered that he had made several Whatsapp calls to the prime accused in the riots case — Muzammil Pasha, an SDPI leader, as the riots were happening. “There is a suspicion that it was Sampath Raj who spoke on those calls to Muzammil Pasha, so he was called for questioning. He denied speaking to Mr. Pasha or having any role in the violence,” sources in the CCB said.

Meanwhile, CCB sources said they have call detail records to show that Abdul Rakhib Zakir was in touch with some of the accused in the riots case. He too denied any role in the riots. The police have seized the mobile phones of both councillors for forensic analysis, sources said. “They were also asked to explain why they did not come to the spot and try to pacify the mob despite being in the area. The duo will likely be called again for questioning,” police sources said.

While leaving the CCB office, Mr. Sampath Raj told mediapersons that he had no role in the violence. “I have cooperated with the police and hope the truth will come out during the probe,” he said.

Abdul Rakhib Zakir said he was at home that night, trying to ensure the violence didn’t spread to his ward. “I have good relations with the MLA and I have done no wrong,” he said.

The riots also came up for discussion in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council on Tuesday. Govindarajanagar councillor Umesh Shetty suggested that on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh model, the loss should be recovered from those involved in rioting.

Opposition Leader Abdul Wajid and others said that as the riots were currently being investigated, there should be no discussion on the same.

“This does not come under the BBMP’s purview. The State government and police are investigating. Any decision on this should be taken by the State government alone,” said Muneendra Kumar, ruling party leader.