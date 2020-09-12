D.J. Halli riots: Two cases to go to NIA

‘MHA is in the process of issuing order of transfer‘

The Union government has decided to transfer the investigation in two criminal cases, registered in relation to August 11 incidents of violences in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli localities of the city, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Karnataka High Court was informed on Friday.

A submission in this regard has been made before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi during the hearing of PIL petitions seeking transfer of probe to NIA, payment of compensation for damages caused to public and private properties during the violence, etc.

NIA’s Special Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar told the Bench that a decision to transfer the two cases, in which provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, have been invoked by the city police, has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and orders are expected to be issued shortly.

Earlier, Advocate General Prabhuling K. Navadgi told the Bench that the Director-General and Inspector General of Police had on September 3 sent an email to the Secretary, MHA, intimating invocation of provisions of the UAP Act as mandated in the Section 6 of the NIA Act. The A-G’s response was to the court’s query made during an earlier hearing on whether the State had informed the Centre on invoking the provisions of UAP Act to as per NIA Act.

The statement filed by the government shows that intimation of invoking of the UAP Act was given to Commissioner of Police on August 18 an on the same day the COP had intimated to the DG&IGP, who in turn informed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) on August 19. However, the ACS (Home) intimated the Centre through e-mail only on September 3 after the HC on August 28 asked government whether the Centre was given the information.