D.J. Halli riots: Bengaluru police framing Congress workers, says Satish

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has alleged that Bengaluru police were falsely framing Congress workers for the riots in Devara Jeevana Halli in Bengaluru.

He alleged that the police were politicising the riot investigation on instructions from the ruling BJP government. “We suspect that the city police is trying to fix Congress leaders by associating them with the riots. Any person who has spoken to some of the accused is being arrested. The police are targeting city corporation members and former members of the corporation. We strongly object to this,” he said.

He denied allegations that KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar had threatened the police commissioner. “Mr Shivakumar has done no such thing. He has spoken to the police officer with respect,” he asked.

He complained that the State government had completely failed in law and order management. “They could have easily avoided the riots in Bengaluru if the police had acted in time. The police not only delayed taking cognisance of the online hate campaign by those who were allegedly insulting the Prophet, but also failed to act in time when the violence began. This is not acceptable,” he said.

“BJP is adopting dual standards. When the Congress was in power, BJP leaders said they had no faith in the CBI and described it as ‘Chor Bachao Institution’, but now they want every case to be probed by the CBI. They are playing politics even in such matters,” he said.

Flood woes

Mr. Jarkiholi complained that Revenue Minister R. Ashok who is supposed to have toured the State to inspect flood-hit areas, was wasting his time in Bengaluru. The State was suffering from the problems of flooding and COVID-19. He alleged that the Ministers were shying away from their responsibilities. He accused the four Ministers from Belagavi district of failing to take charge of the situation and remaining limited to their respective taluks. “How can such leaders understand the pain of the people,” he questioned.