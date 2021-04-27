D.J. Halli riots: Bail plea of 18 accused rejected

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has rejected the bail applications of 18 people accused in the D.J. Halli riots case, filed in two separate petitions. All 18 had been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The special court rejected the bail applications of eight of the accused — Syed Khaleel, Mudassir Ahmed, Syed Mubarak, Mohammed Thousif, Shabaaz, Arif Pasha, Farooq Shamil Pasha, and Tanveer Khan — saying that the allegations against them were not simple rioting, but amounted to a terrorist act.

The accused are also facing charges of setting police vehicles on fire and attacking a police station and personnel. The charges made against them for setting police vehicles on fire and attacking the police and public property cannot be considered lightly, said judge Kasanappa Naik.

The court also rejected the pleas of the other 10 accused — Syed Ikramuddin, Sheikh Mohammed Bilal , Syed Asif, Mohammed Arif, Mohammed Kaleem Ahmed, Mohamed Mudassir Kaleem, Naqeeb Pasha, Imran Ahmed, Mohammed Azhar, and Kareem Saddam.